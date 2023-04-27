Hit Netflix series The Crown has unveiled first look images of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton in the sixth and final series. In the snaps, the characters are at university in St Andrew’s, Scotland, holding hands and visiting a local coffee shop.

The description for the series reads: “As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at university in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can.

“Also beginning life as a University student is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

The casting of William and Kate was first announced back in September 2022, with Rufus Kampa set to play a younger William in season six’s early episodes. Imelda Staunton will return for the final season as Queen Elizabeth, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Is there a release date for The Crown season 6?

