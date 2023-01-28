A chippy in Nottinghamshire, known for its massive portions, recently added the biggest fish and chips in the country to their menu. The enormous chippy tea weighs in at more than one stone, and comes with a whopping 4,500 calories.

The Chip Inn in Huthwaite has created the “Codfather”, a 20-inch meal consisting of four battered cods, three portions of chips, eight sausages and four fish cakes. To finish it all off, the meal comes with ten different sauces.

Owner of Chip Inn, Megann Altinoz, told a national newspaper : "It’s the largest UK fish and chip box in the UK. I haven’t seen another one that big. People compete for the biggest kebab but not fish and chips.”

The meal weighs in at 1st 4lbs (8.1kg), and the box is held together with sellotape so as to not rip open when carried.

"The box is really, really big. It’s hard to describe how heavy the boxes are but the 20-inch ones are a struggle to lift when they’re ready. I have to get some someone to help me lift it”, Altinoz added. "It’s like a workout. They’re so full that we have to wrap them in sellotape and force them shut.”

The size of the £40 meal has attracted attention from foodies and daredevils alike, with people travelling far and wide to attempt to finish the meal.

"A lot of people see them online and say they can do it, and then their friends usually say they want to have a go as well”, says Megann. “No-one has been able to finish the box yet."

Megann and co-owner husband Erdal broke records and achieved fame back in 2019 when they created the world’s largest kebab, and have since achieved authority on creating massive calorie bombs. The kebab contained 5,350 calories, but according to Megann, the Codfather is bigger still.

After posting a video of their massive meals on Facebook, weekends have gotten extra busy for the family run chip shop: “Now our weekends are absolutely crazy and we get people queuing outside."

Their videos have gathered millions of views and thousands of likes. "We have a lot of people who comment on the videos on Facebook," Megann said.