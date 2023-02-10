A warning has been issued to Tesco shoppers as an item that could contain small pieces of plastic has been recalled. Tesco issued the warning on January 27 as a batch of Creamfields grated cheese could contain clear plastic ‘making it unsafe to eat.’

The product recall was posted on the Tesco website. The website states: “We’re recalling one date code of Tesco Creamfields grated cheddar 500g. This is because it may contain small pieces of clear, soft plastic which could make the product unsafe to eat.”

One batch of the Creamfields cheese which has a best-before date of March 23 has been affected. Customers who have bought products from the affected batch are advised not to eat them and return them to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

The product recall does not state how plastic may have entered the product. The alert is one of a number issued by the supermarketover the past few months.

