Tesco has launched a search for the next ‘voice of checkout’ on TikTok, with hundreds of people taking part to showcase their skills, including competitor Aldi.

The retail giant is seeking individuals to submit their voices to be a part of self-service checkouts in stores throughout the country, with those who audition also having the opportunity to win up to 10,000 Clubcard points.

A Tesco official said on the company’s TikTok page: “Audition to become the new voice of Tesco checkouts by duetting with me and including #TescoVoiceOfCheckout. You could win 10,000 Clubcard points.”

Tesco, which created its official account to launch the campaign on Monday, September 26, has gained nearly 100,000 followers on its TikTok profile.

Most Popular

Advertisement

The 55-second video has left TikTok viewers in stitches, with many sharing their amusement at the supermarket’s marketing strategy.

One commented: “Maybe have local voices in local machines. In Liverpool, instead of welcome to Tesco, say, ‘alright there lad’.

Tesco launches a new TikTok challenge in search of a voice for its checkout tills

Advertisement

One said: “As a Tesco employee, I know it would drive my colleagues insane if they had to listen to me for every shift.”

Some, however, were not amused, saying that Tesco should instead “hire and pay a voice actor fairly instead of trying to get free labour.”

Aldi responds to Tesco’s ‘Voice of Checkout’ TikTok search

Advertisement

As hundreds of people appeared to have tried their luck, Aldi joined in on the duet, but with a sarcastic twist, leaving many rooting for the German retail brand.

When Tesco asked, "and how would you say, please check my bagging area," the Aldi voice, which is female, answered, "Tesco, we hardly know each other."

When Tesco asked, "How would you say, Clubcard accepted?," Aldi quipped , "Don’t need a Clubcard when your prices are already low."

Commenting on the unlikely duet, many said Aldi should be crowned the winner if they could vote.

Advertisement

One said: “Aldi always starting trouble. I love it.”

Another said: “If we get to vote, Aldi wins. I would scan things just to hear the beep!”

The video so far has over 150,000 likes and has been viewed thousands of times.

For many years, Helena Breck, who previously performed in the soap opera EastEnders, was the voice of the self-service checkouts.

Advertisement