Ten Pound Poms: When does the BBC drama air, and who is in the cast with Michelle Keegan?
BBC's new series Ten Pound Poms is hitting our screens this week.
A new Australian-themed series is set to join BBC's roster of dramas this week. Ten Pound Poms, which follows a group of Brits adjusting to life in Oz, will hit our screens this weekend.
Set in 1956, the drama invites audiences to join the group on their journey to Australia as they leave a dreary post-war Britain behind. While they are promised a new sunny start down under, reality soon hits the group as they struggle with their new identity as immigrants.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Roberts family is at the heart of the drama as they are just some of the Brits hoping to have a fresh start in Australia. Young nurse Kate and failed businessman Bill are a couple of the others who also make the trip to Oz.
Produced by the same team behind the popular comedy-drama Sex Education, the series also boasts a few familiar stars. Michelle Keegan and Faye Marsay are just a few of the recognisable faces featuring in the new show.
Read more to find out when the BBC series is set to hit our screens and what familiar faces are in the cast.
When does Ten Pound Poms air, and where can I watch it?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The six-part drama will start airing this weekend. The first episode will run on BBC One on Sunday, May 14, at 9pm.
The following episodes will continue to air at the same time each week thereafter. If you can't wait a week between episodes, viewers will also be able to watch the series in full as part of a boxset on BBC iPlayer.
Who features in the Ten Pound Poms cast?
- Michelle Keegan as young nurse Kate Thorne - As well as featuring on Coronation Street, she is no stranger to BBC dramas as she previously starred in three seasons of Our Girl.
- Faye Marsay as Annie Roberts - A familiar face on screen, having starred in Game Of Thrones and Black Mirror as well as the 2014 film Pride.
- Warren Brown as Terry Roberts - Soap fans may remember the actor for his role as Andy Holt on Hollyoaks.
- Hattie Hook as Pattie Roberts - The rising star had her TV acting debut in the mystery series My Life is A Murder.
- Finn Treacy as Peter Roberts - The up-and-coming actor has previously lent his voice to the Australian animated series Bluey.
- Stephen Curry as JJ Walker - The former Neighbours actor also starred in the recent Thor: Love And Thunder film.
- David Field as Dean - Inbetweeners fans may recognise the star's cameo in the series' second spin-off movie, which sees the boys head to Australia.
- Emma Hamilton as Sheila Anderson - The actress has featured across familiar TV series' including The Tudors and Poirot.
- Leon Ford as failed businessman Bill Anderson - Having featured alongside some big names in last year's Elvis biopic, Ford has also starred in Melissa McCarthy's God's Favorite Idiot Netflix series.
- Berynn Schwerdt as Arty - His most recent role was in the Prime video Lord Of The Rings series, The Rings Of Power.
- Cheree Cassidy as Marlene - Previously appeared in Home And Away across 2016 and 2017.
- Rob Collins as Ron - Australian audiences will know the actor for his role as Wayne Yates in the drama series RFDS.