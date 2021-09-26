Take away the strain with a city break

Enjoying the delights of a break in the city

You do not have to head to the coast or countryside for a change of scenery - UK cities are full of places to stay and things to do.

As World Tourism Day on September 27 nears, here are some recommendations.

Members of the public enjoying the warm weather in the centre of Leeds (photo: James Hardisty)

Leeds

The Yorkshire city offers first-class shopping in its Victorian lanes and its top-end stores. It has rooftop and riverside restaurants as well as world-class theatre and music venues.

Bristol

The biggest splash for Bristol is The Wave, a man-made surfing lagoon that's the first of its kind in England. New boutique accommodation includes Avon Gorge in Clifton, overlooking Bristol’s famous suspension bridge

Newcastle

The city’s Quayside has been on the rise since the Millennium as a reimagined riverside for urban escapism. Also head to Ouseburn, now one of the city’s most rapidly evolving neighbourhoods, clustered around the well-established Cluny music venue and Seven Stories, national centre for children’s books.

Glasgow

Glasgow has wide-open outdoor spaces, architecture and nightlife. The city will host the UN’s climate-change summit in November.SWG3, an events and arts complex in the west of the city, is at the centre of a multimillion-pound project to redevelop Clydeside.Elsewhere, there’s a mural trail. Artisan bakeries and coffee shops abound.

Belfast

A relatively small city, Black Taxi Tour will give you the lay of the land, while climbing the mighty Cavehill in the country park just outside town will give you a different slant on the city. Catch the best independent films at the Queen’s Film Theatre and contemporary art at the Golden Thread Gallery.

Birmingham

Britain’s second city is enjoying a remarkable renaissance, and it's not just down to the continuing success of Peaky Blinders. An industrial blackspot has become a dynamic cultural and commercial hub as its old factories have been transformed into shopping centres and galleries

Brighton

Since Prince Regent made it fashionable - his home the Pavilion is open to the public - Brighton has drawn millions of visitors who enjoy its piers, beach, bars and restaurants. SwanseaIt has become the new hothouse for culture in Wales. The city’s high street is at the heart of it, where derelict units have become thriving artist and theatre spaces.

Portsmouth and Southsea