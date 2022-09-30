Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Date, venue & favourites including Harry Kane, Tyson Fury & more
TV Staples including Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Alex Scott and Gabby Logan will host the show
The date, venue and hosts for the Sports Personality of the Year 2022 has been revealed.
2021 saw teen tennis ace Emma Raducanu take the crown, after a year where she won the US Open.
The nominees up for the coveted award this year are mostly household names, with the outright favourite being a new name on the scene for many.
Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater said: “The BBC is the home of major sporting events and has brought key moments from a huge year to audiences across the UK.
“We will be truly spoiled for choice for contenders and can’t wait to celebrate the year’s achievements in December.”
When is Sports Personality of the Year 2022?
According to the Radio Times, the 69th BBC Sports Personality of the Year was initially going to be shown on 18 December, which is the day of the World Cup final, so it will now take place on Wednesday 21 December.
The show, watched by thousands, will come live from Media City in Salford, Greater Manchester.
Who are the presenters?
Major household names will be presenting the show, with four hosts guiding us through the night’s action. They are:
Gary Lineker - Ex-professional footballer for Tottenham, Barcelona and more
Alex Scott - Former Arsenal and England footballer
Gabby Logan - Welsh presenter. Arguably best known for hosting Final Score for BBC Sport from 2009 until 2013.
Clare Balding - She currently presents for BBC Sport, Channel 4, BT Sport and is also the current president of the Rugby Football League
How can I watch Sports Personality of the Year on TV?
The show can be watched live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Those who miss the live event can catch up later on the iPlayer.
What are the categories?
The categories for this year are:
- BBC Sports Personality of the Year
- World Sport Star of the Year
- Helen Rollason award
- Young Sports Personality of the Year
- Unsung Hero
- Coach of the Year
- Team of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement award
Who are the favourites to win the award?
Here are the favourites to win the award, with odds provided by Sky Bet.
- Beth Mead - 2/5
- Harry Kane - 12/1
- Ronnie O’Sullivan - 12/1
- Leah Williamson - 18/1
- Leon Edwards - 18/1
- Tyson Fury - 20/1
- Chloe Kelly - 25/1
- Jake Wightman - 25/1
- Anthony Joshua - 33/1
- Ben Proud - 33/1