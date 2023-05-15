Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky - here’s when it will air

Soccer AM will come to an end soon after three decades on screen. Sky Sports’ Saturday morning football show has been axed by the broadcaster, with its final episode date scheduled for May 27.

Sky said in a statement: "Following a thorough consultation process, Sky can confirm that the final live broadcast of Soccer AM will be on Saturday May 27 – the final weekend of the football season. Soccer AM has been hugely popular with audiences over almost three decades, engaged hundreds of celebrity guests and musical acts all brought together by a shared love of football."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sky Sports’ managing mirector Jonathan Licht added: “We’d like to thank the Soccer AM team for their professionalism during a difficult period. We would also like to thank them, and all their former colleagues, for their contribution to Sky Sports over three amazing decades.”

The final episode of the football programme will be 90 minutes long and fronted by co-hosts Jimmy Bullard and John Fendley. The axe will devastate football fans across the country as the programme was a pre-match tradition for many.

Most Popular

Soccer AM co-host Jimmy Bullard

Some fans took to Twitter to share their sadness over the decision. One tweeted: “It’s one of the best sports tv programmes. It’s a Saturday morning ritual. I can’t believe that Sky want to drop Soccer AM.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A hopeful fan added: “Maybe another TV network will pick it up.’

Over its three-decade run, the show has been hosted by a number of presenters. The pair that shared the most popularity were Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain, who left in 2007 and 2017 respectively.