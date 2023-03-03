Six Nations 2023 schedule: When are the next round of fixtures for Six Nations, who’s playing and how to watch
There are no Six Nations 2023 fixtures taking place this weekend as players rest up ahead of the tournament continuing next weekend
The 2023 Six Nations is exciting rugby fans all over Europe with some brilliant action for England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Italy and France. However, to the disappointment of rugby fans, there will be no Six Nations matches this weekend as players enjoy a break.
So far, Ireland are topping the Six Nations table with 15 points, while Scotland, England and France all follow on 10 points. At the bottom of the table, France have just one point while Wales have zero points.
Last week’s action saw Ireland overcome Italy in Rome, with a score of 20-34 and England defeat Wales with a score of 10-20. Elsewhere in round 3, Scotland took on France at the Stade de France in Paris and lost 32-21.
There’s another two rounds to go in the tournament, with the final round on March 18. Here’s a look at the schedule for round 4 and 5 and when they are due to take place, as well as how you can watch the action live on TV.
Six Nations 2023 round 4 fixtures:
March 11
Italy vs Wales - 2.15pm
England vs France - 4.45
March 12
Scotland vs Ireland - 3pm
Six Nations round 5 fixtures
March 18
Scotland vs Italy - 12.30pm
France vs Wales - 2.45pm
Ireland vs England - 5pm
How to watch Six Nations 2023
The BBC and ITV will be showing every game of the tournament between them - in fact their current Six Nations TV deal makes them the official broadcasters until 2025. ITV will be showing every England, France, Ireland and Italy home game while all of Scotland and Wales’ home fixtures will air on the BBC.