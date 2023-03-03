The 2023 Six Nations is exciting rugby fans all over Europe with some brilliant action for England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Italy and France. However, to the disappointment of rugby fans, there will be no Six Nations matches this weekend as players enjoy a break.

So far, Ireland are topping the Six Nations table with 15 points, while Scotland, England and France all follow on 10 points. At the bottom of the table, France have just one point while Wales have zero points.

Last week’s action saw Ireland overcome Italy in Rome, with a score of 20-34 and England defeat Wales with a score of 10-20. Elsewhere in round 3, Scotland took on France at the Stade de France in Paris and lost 32-21.

There’s another two rounds to go in the tournament, with the final round on March 18. Here’s a look at the schedule for round 4 and 5 and when they are due to take place, as well as how you can watch the action live on TV.

Six Nations 2023 round 4 fixtures:

March 11

Italy vs Wales - 2.15pm

England vs France - 4.45

March 12

Scotland vs Ireland - 3pm

Six Nations round 5 fixtures

March 18

Scotland vs Italy - 12.30pm

France vs Wales - 2.45pm

Ireland vs England - 5pm

How to watch Six Nations 2023