Chris Evans, AKA People’s Sexiest Man Alive, has shared a first look at his latest project starring alongside the one and only Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The two have started filming Christmas action movie ‘Red One’ which is tipped for release next year.

While Kevin Fiege has confirmed we may not see a DC and Marvel crossover any time soon, it doesn’t mean our favourite superheroes from the cinematic universe can’t work together. And Amazon Prime Video has delivered just that.

The first look of the film was shared with a behind the scenes picture of the two movie stars via the Amazon Prime Video social media accounts. They tweeted: “First look on set from our new Christmas film with @TheRock and @ChrisEvans.”

The photo was taken by producer Hiram Garcia, the President of Production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, and features Johnson in a red and black bodysuit with knee-high black boots, while Evans has on a brown leather jacket, jeans, and brown boots.

Chris Evans also took to Instagram to share his excitement over ‘finally’ filming a Christmas movie. He shared the image of himself and The Rock, captioned : “Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley. We’re already having way too much fun on this one. (I can’t believe I’m finally doing a Christmas movie!)”

Chris Evans made further headlines this week when he was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. Evans takes the baton from previous Marvel co-star Paul Rudd. The title has previously been held by the likes of his current co-star Dwayne Johnson, as well as Idris Elba, and David Beckham. When speaking on the honour Evans said: “My Mom will be so proud.”

So when will you be able to catch the Sexiest Man Alive’s Christmas movie? Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Red One coming out?

The film is currently scheduled for release for the 2023 festive season exclusively on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

What Is Red One?

Red One is the latest film franchest set to be produced by Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. The film will reunite Johnson with his two-time Jumanji director Jake Kasdan, who directs from a script penned by Johnson’s Fast & Furious franchise and Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan.

