SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on TV with a new batch of recruits ready to face their toughest challenge yet. 20 ordinary contestants will enter jungle hell to complete an extremely gruelling phase of SAS selection.

Led by a team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and US, the new recruits will be stranded in Thung Ui, North Vietnam and forced to break through boundaries and test their limits.

This year’s contestants include a former WWE superstar and a professional boxer fighting with a promising career as a super-welterweight.

The newest series comes just months after Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins reached its conclusion. AJ Pritchard, Ferne McCann, Calum Best & Maisie Smith emerged victorious of the celebrity spin-off after successfully scaling the tallest dune in the Jordanian dessert.

Here’s the entire line up contestants entering SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell.

SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell: full line-up

Amelia

Amelia SAS: Who Dares Wins

Age: 28

From: London

Occupation: Software Account Executive

When she was younger, Amelia competed in swimming competitions and was bullied for having big muscles and was called ‘Popeye’. This combined with a traumatic breakup, led Amelia to develop severe confidence issues. She’s joined the show to prove herself wrong.

Grant

Grant SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 37

From: Edinburgh

Occupation: Bin Man

Why did he join the show?: The self-confessed ‘ninja binman’ used to work as a fitness instructor on cruise ships and hotels across Europe for seven to eight years. Grant was bullied at school because he was interested in the performing arts.

Grant has recently been diagnosed with ADHD after emotional outbursts led him to seek help. He joined the show wanting to demonstrate he can overcome the biggest challenge.

Joshua

Joshua SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 24

From: Ilford

Occupation: Professional Boxer

The up-and-coming boxer became involved in crime and was charged with possession of an offensive weapon before getting involved with the sport at the age of 16. He wants to see if he can push himself beyond his physical capabilities and conquer extreme conditions.

Hilary (Hils)

Hilary SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 31

From: Barnet

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Growing up in a Colombian family, Hilary’s home life was flamboyant. When she was four months pregnant, she split with her partner and soon after fell into pre and postnatal depression. Hilary hopes her journey of self discovery has led her to a point where she can challenge herself and complete the SAS course.

Becky

Becky SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 35

From: Basildon, Essex

Occupation: Housewife/ Mother

Becky is a qualified hairdresser and in the middle of becoming a PT. She tragically lost her daughter Darcy after the two-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Becky relies on her son for purpose so she’s joined the show to prove to herself she can conquer life’s challenges on her own.

Stevie

Stevie SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 38

From: Swansea Wales

Occupation: Professional wrestler

Known by his stage name Steve Starr, the 14-year wrestling veteran works part time at a cocktail bar while performing as a stunt man in Marvel films. Stevie hasn’t spoken to his mum in 18 years and has confessed he’s shy and lacks self-confidence.

He’s joined SAS: Who Dares Wins to take himself out of his comfort zone.

Faye

Faye SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 43

From: Leeds

Occupation: Visiting Professor/Director of Operations

Faye grew up in Leeds and was taken into care at the age of nine after living in an alcohol-driven, physically abusive household. In two years Faye was moved around 50 different emergency placements but has strived to get her life on track by getting a job, house, and completing her GCSEs.

Faye is also a competitive marathon runner and is studying for her pilot’s licence and a PhD. After being labelled a failure her entire life, she wants to see what she can achieve and adapt to.

Rosie

Rosie SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 22

From: Basingstoke

Occupation: IT Cyber Security Sales Account Manager

The multiple English and British Jiu-Jitsu champion had a turbulent childhood with her father serving time in prison and struggling with drink and drugs. After living in an unstable household, Rosie saved up and became a homeowner at the age of 18.

She’s joined the show to revive her passion for joining the military and to step outside her comfort zones.

Daniel

Daniel SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 29

From: Cheshire, UK.

Occupation: Professional Ballet Dancer

Growing up in a rugby family, Daniel decided to stand out from the crowd and become a professional ballet dancer. He recalls wearing football shirts to school to let classmates know he was a boy and is now set on deconstructing stereotypes of male ballet dancers.

He joined the show as he’s always dreamt of joining the Royal Marines and thinks this experience could inform the 29-year-olds future.

Danica

Danica SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 36

From: London

Occupation: Health and wellness coach

Last year Danica’s world was flipped upside down after her father took his own life. She is now set on growing as a person and challenges herself mentally and physically.

Zachariah

ZAC SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 27

From: Woolacombe

Occupation: Chef

The chef hailing from North Devon struggled with family life growing up after his father left when he was young and his mum remarried. Zac was sexually abused by a man and his road to recovery took years of therapy and antidepressants although he admits to still having dark thoughts.

Joining the show appealed to Zac as it would challenge him and help him conquer his inner demons.

Aliyah

Aliyah SAS: Who Dares Wins

Age: 26

From: South East London

Occupation: Influencer

Born in South Africa, Aliyah moved to South East London when she was just a baby. She has amassed a huge 175,000 subscribers on YouTube where she powerfully documented her life after suffering two miscarriages.

She wanted to take on the course as she thinks it could heal her ‘in the most twisted of ways’.

Pete

Pete SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 33

From: East Midlands

Occupation: Firefighter

When he was 15, Pete represented his country in Roller Hockey but soon developed an unhealthy relationship with steroids when he took up powerlifting. Pete thought he could prevent bullying by altering his physique but was kicked out of his home at 18 when his parents found needles in his room.

Now a content firefighter in a welcoming community, Pete decided to participate on the show to join other passionate, driven and high functioning individuals.

Ross

Ross SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 41

From: Kent

Occupation: Security Manager

When Ross was young, he grew up in a caravan as a Romani Gypsy and was homeschooled. His family faced a lot of hatred from the local community for living a traditional Traveller lifestyle.

Ross’s father - who was pharmacophoric and didn’t believe in medicine - contracted Covid from Ross and tragically died last year. Ross joined the show to place himself in an extreme environment and also get one step closer to his dream of being in the army.

Scott

Scott SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 35

From: Born Zimbabwe, Lives In London

Occupation: Hedge Fund Trader

After a mobile childhood, Scott grew up in Botswana and had to travel across the border to Zimbabwe every day just to go to school. When he was later sent to boarding school, he experienced emotional and physical abuse.

Now working alongside charities to encourage and support diversity and inclusion in investment banking, he wants to test his personal growth and thinks SAS will push him past his limits.

Jordan

Jordan SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 28

From: Newcastle

Occupation: Professional boxer & PT

Raised in the Travelling community, Jordan was ostracised by her fellow friends and family after coming out as gay at 16. The dark period caused Jordan to turn to substance abuse and violence.

After finding acceptance in boxing, she joined the show to be validated by the world’s most elite fighting force.

Jamie

Jamie SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 32

From: Bretforton, Worcestershire

Occupation: Model/Footballer

Jamie grew up profoundly deaf and chooses not to wear his cochlear implant due to the overwhelming sensation of sound. Now, he is the Captain for England & GB deaf football teams and is the highest scorer in the team’s history.

He joined SAS: Who Dares Wins to prove to the world the deaf community are as capable as anyone else.

Levi

Levi SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 34

From: London

Occupation: HGV lorry driver

In 2013, Levi faced traumatic circumstances when he came home to find his brother, who was one year older, dead in the bath from a brain haemorrhage. Understandably, Levi entered a dark place and developed an addiction to alcohol.

He joined SAS: Who Dares Wins as he’s always thought he has what it takes to join the military and wants to celebrate how far he has come since his brother’s death.

Anne

Anne SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 41

From: Rugby, Nuneaton or Coventry... in between all three!

Occupation: Horse Riding Coach, Farmers Wife and Parent

Anne says her duty as a wife means she often feels guilty about doing things she wants to do. By participating on the show, she hopes to push her boundaries and test her own self-doubt.

Charlotte

Charlotte SAS Who Dares Wins

Age: 27

From: Leeds

Occupation: Performance and Lifestyle Nutritionist

Just three years ago, Charlotte was raped and subsequently developed severe panic attacks and depression. Since then, she finds it difficult to trust people and maintain social connections.

Charlotte joined the show to face up to her inner demons and surround herself with people she can trust.

Who are the instructors for SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The SAS: Who Dares Wins lineup will be shaken up with Billy stepping in as Chief DS for Rudy Reyes. Jason “Foxy” Fox will remain as part of the lineup while new instructor Chris Oliver joins the core.

Here’s the full cast of instructors for SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell -

Mark “Billy” Billingham (Chief Instructor)

Rudy Reyes

Jason “Foxy” Fox

Chris Oliver (new)

When does SAS: Who Dares Wins start?

