Sam Smith’s performance at the BRITs 2023 has sparked over 100 Ofcom complaints, the broadcasting regulator has revealed. Kim Petras joined the pop star to deliver a rendition of Unholy at the ceremony on February 12.

Both Smith and Petras were adorned in leather and black clothing on the stage designed to look like a garage set-up. The performance received a total of 106 complaints from viewers to Ofcom, although it remains unclear which specific parts were seen as contentious or controversial.

The incident took place just a week after the pair were scrutinised by US conservatives when they performed the hit song at February 5’s Grammy Awards. They were accused of performing a “satanic ritual” as the stage was lit up with red lighting and pyrotechnics, all while dancers were locked inside metal cages.

Big names spoke out in reaction to the Grammys performance with everyone from business people to talk show hosts offering an opinion. Tesla and Twitter billionaire Elon Musk considered it brought “end of day vibes” while Piers Morgan accused the singer of trying to “deliberately outrage” religious people.

