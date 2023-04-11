News you can trust since 1858
Sainsbury’s Nectar card: Game-changer as supermarket launches discounts for holders to rival Tesco Clubcard

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:09 BST- 2 min read

Sainsbury’s is making a huge change to its Nectar card in an overhaul of the supermarket giant’s loyalty programme. From now, customers with a Nectar card will be able to get a brand discount on 300 items in a move that looks very similar to Tesco Clubcard offers.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, told the Sun that the discounts were “just the beginning” as the retailer looks for ways to encourage customers to shop there during the cost of living crisis. He added that Sainsbury’s was raising prices “slower than anyone in the market” thanks to a £550m investment over the past year.

Looking at the Sainsbury’s website, shoppers taking advantage of the Nectar card deals will be able to pick up hundreds of discounted products which include ice-cream, beer, washing powder and tea. For example a tin of Heinz beans would normally set you back £1.40, but can be snapped up for 95p by Nectar card holders.

The price of Ariel All-in-1 washing liquid capsules (39 washes) has been slashed by 50 per cent from £10 to £5 under the offer, as has a multipack of 24 cans of Coke Zero which has also gone from £10 to £5.

    Sainsbury’s has launched Nectar Prices, giving customers access to exclusive prices in store and online on over 300 selected products when using the Nectar app or card at checkout.Sainsbury’s has launched Nectar Prices, giving customers access to exclusive prices in store and online on over 300 selected products when using the Nectar app or card at checkout.
    Other notables are offers on shampoo, which is one of the latest products to be hit by shrinkflation, with up to £2 off Aussie and L’Oreal products. There are dozens of offers on beers, wine and gin with a box of 12 bottles of Corona slashed in price from £14 to £9.

    For a full list of offers or to get a Nectar card, visit the Sainsbury’s website.

