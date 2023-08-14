A woman has slammed Ryanair for charging her elderly parents over £100 to just print off their boarding passes. The daughter, whose parents are in their 70s and 80s, said they had to fork out over £110.

She added that her parents had accidentally downloaded the return boarding card instead of the outgoing pass, meaning that they required assistance in order to jet off on their break.

The pair had already checked in and had paid an extra fee to allow them to sit together, which the woman explained was to accommodate her father, who is disabled. Instead of fixing the ‘honest’ mistake, they were charged £110.

Taking to Twitter, under the username @old_school_alps, the infuriated daughter said: “Hey @Ryanair, my parents who are in their 70s and 80s, had accidentally downloaded the return flight boarding card instead of the outgoing ones and you charged them £110 to print them at the airport. £110 for 2 pieces of paper which took 1 minute. Shame on you.”

The tweet from the daughter sparked some response online, and it appears that others have also gone through this. One person said: “We had a similar issue and they charged us £60 to get back home... never again.”