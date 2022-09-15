All of the key timings for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II have been confirmed as the nation prepares to say farewell to the UK’s longest reigning monarch.

The nation has been in a period of mourning since Her Majesty died in Balmoral on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

She died surrounded by King Charles III and Princess Anne, and most recently entered a period of lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

People from the UK, Commonwealth and rest of the world have arrived in London to walk past Her Majesty’s coffin in Westminster, with the queue length peaking at more than four miles.

Members of the public file past the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall. Credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When is Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Her Majesty’s funeral will take place on Monday, 19 September at Westminster Abbey from 11am.

King Charles III declared the day as a bank holiday, to allow the public to pay their respects.

What are the key timings of the day?

6.30am – Doors for the public to view the Queen’s Lying-in-state will be closed.

8.00am – Westminster Abbey doors will open, allowing the congregation to take their seats for the state funeral service.

Heads of state, royal families and other prominent figures will initially gather at the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, and travel under collective arrangements to Westminster Abbey.

10.35am – Just after this time, a bearer party, found by the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will lift the coffin from the catafalque.

It will then carry it in procession from Westminster Hall to the Royal Navy’s state gun carriage, which will be positioned outside the building’s North Door.

10.44am – The gun carriage, drawn by 142 Royal Navy service personnel, will set off at 10.44am, 16 minutes before the state funeral begins.

10.52am – The procession will arrive at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey, where the bearer party will lift the coffin from the state gun carriage and carry it inside for the state funeral service.

11.00am - Her Majesty’s state funeral service will begin.

11.55am – The Last Post will sound followed by a national two-minute silence.

12.00pm – Reveille, the national anthem and a lament, played by the Queen’s Piper, will bring the state funeral service to an end at around 12pm.

The coffin will be carried to the state gun carriage.

12.15pm – The procession will set off for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, following the route of Broad Sanctuary Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way.

1.00pm – The procession will arrive at Wellington Arch.

The King and the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and members of the royal family will depart for Windsor by car.

3.06pm – Just over three hours after the funeral service finished, the state hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road, Windsor, and join the procession, which will have been formed up and in position.

3.10pm – The procession will step off.

The route they take will be: Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

3.20pm – St George’s Chapel will open its doors for the congregation for the committal service.

3.25pm – Some members of the royal family who will NOT join the procession will arrive at St George’s Chapel for the service.

3.40pm – King Charles III and other royal family members who are walking in the procession will join it at the quadrangle on the north side as it passes into Engine Court.

3.53pm – The procession will arrive at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister.

4.00pm – The committal service gets underway. The length of the service is unknown.

7.30pm – The Dean of Windsor will conduct a private burial service. The King, and members of the family will be attending.