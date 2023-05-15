News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision - sons and nephew still fighting for lives in hospital

Police have confirmed a pregnant mother of two has died aged 38. She died after being involved in a motorway crash at the weekend.

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 15th May 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Frankie Jules-Hough. (Photo: GoFundMe)Frankie Jules-Hough. (Photo: GoFundMe)
Frankie Jules-Hough. (Photo: GoFundMe)

The news comes after the pregnant mother named Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was critically injured in a motorway crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester. Ms. Jules Hough's son Tommy, nine, and nephew Tobias Spencer, four, were both critically injured in the collision and remain in hospital.

Ms. Jules Hough's other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt. A 22 year-old man named Adil Iqbal was arrested at the scene. Mr. Iqbal appeared in court on Monday afternoon where he was charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Iqbal was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Manchester Crown Court on June 19.

Ms. Jules Hough was, according to a GoFundMe.com page set-up by a friend, 18 weeks pregnant. The fundraising page has already raised more than £25,000 to help the family.

Most Popular

    "Life can be turned upside down in the blink of an eye," reads the GoFundMe page. "On Saturday May 13, Frankie Hough, along with her two children Tommy (9), Rocky (2) and her 4 year old Nephew Tobias were driving on the M66 when they were devastatingly involved in a horrific major car crash."

    Related topics:ManchesterMotorwaysEmergency response