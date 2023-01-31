B&M will soon have their famous air fryers back on shelves nationwide, and will be on sale for just £49. The Ninja air fryer dupe is also £80 cheaper than the branded model – making it the cheapest 4.5 litre to buy on the market.

The appliance could see you save £159.87 per year on your energy bills if you switched from using an air fryer for an hour a day compared to a conventional oven. Leatherhead Foods say that around 30% of households in the UK currently own an air fryer.

Despite varying in price from size to branding, air fryers are so popular for many reasons. They can significantly reduce your energy bills but they also help reduce the amount of fat that you consume as well.

This makes them a healthier option for mealtimes, and means you use 99 percent less fat whilst cooking. They’re also very versatile too, providing a variety of cooking options including frying, grilling, roasting and baking.

The popular air fryer will be back on shelves at the slightly delayed date of Friday, February 10. Some of the features of the air fryer include: 1400W High Power Performance, 4.5 Litre Capacity, Easy Clean Dishwasher Safe Parts, Requires Little or No Oil, Adjustable temperature control and a 30-minute timer with auto shut-off function.