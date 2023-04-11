P&O Ferries has shared how its customers travelling to Dover can avoid post-Easter traffic. The shipping company offered advice to those set to use its ferry service on social media on Tuesday (April 11).

In a post on Twitter , the P&O Ferries Updates page, which regularly shares the latest news on the running of its services, shared traffic guidance to those travelling by car. The same advice was also shared across the Easter weekend.

The ferry operator’s advice follows a busy weekend at Dover Port amid the long Easter weekend. The four-day bank holiday saw large queues form as early as Thursday (April 6).

On Friday (April 7), it was reported queue waiting times were estimated to be in excess of 90 minutes at Dover Port. While the Easter bank holiday is now behind us, you still may want to keep an eye on the roads for delays.

We break down how holidaymakers can find live updates for traffic towards Dover, as well as when it is best to arrive for your ferry.

How to get live Dover traffic updates

Those heading to Dover can find the latest traffic updates via the National Highways website . After typing ‘Dover’ in the search bar, the map should zoom closer to the area.

Holidaymakers can follow signs on both the M2 and M20 to get to Dover Port. Both motorways should be visible on the National Highways map.

Each road will have a specific colour reflecting its current status. Green and yellow show the roads are more clear and are moving freely, while red and black indicate that a particular road may have traffic.

Alternatively, traffic updates are also available via Twitter through the Port Of Dover Travel page . The latest update , which was shared at 6am this morning, stated traffic was "free-flowing into the port."

When should you arrive for your ferry?

On the P&O Ferries website , the operator advises those expecting to use its services to leave plenty of time for check-in.

Before holidaymakers are let onto the ferry, they will need to undergo passport checks and also potentially security checks if they are selected.

