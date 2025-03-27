There are not many people who could resist PizzaExpress dough balls - the menu staple is a mouth-watering must-have, and now you can wear them... as a bag.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant is celebrating its 60th birthday in style as it has collaborated with AGRO Studio to create the Icons Collection. Dropping this month, the new collection features a cool patchwork varsity jacket inspired by the brand’s eclectic history that's handcrafted in London and is a very cool collectors’ item, while they are also launching a striped pizzaiolo-style T-shirt as well as boxers and shorts.

Having graced the brands menu for more than five decades, the dough balls are being celebrated with the Icon Bag, which mimics the texture of the brand’s iconic bites, creating something fun that will get mouths watering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise D / PizzaExpress Icons Collection | PizzaExpress

George Oxby, Angus Cockram, co-directors at AGRO Studio, the designers behind the fashion moment at The BRIT Awards 2025, which saw Jade Thirlwall undertake an epic trap door costume change, mid-performance, said: “At AGRO, we thrive on creating bold, conversation-starting pieces that not only look good, but tell a story. It’s an honour to have been invited by PizzaExpress to re-imagine the brand’s rich history through a modern, fashion-forward lens - taking inspiration from streetwear, luxury streetwear and contemporary design. From dough ball-inspired clutches, to statement-worthy jackets, every piece in the collection celebrates the brand’s legacy in a way that’s playful, stylish and unmistakably PizzaExpress.”

The new collection will be available to buy on the PizzaExpress TikTok Shop from Thursday, March 27, as well as a few select restaurants. To celebrate the launch, PizzaExpress will also be serving its classic pizzas at original prices for one hour only on March 27, with customers able to enjoy an American pizza for just 45p.

“PizzaExpress is proud to be one of the nations most loved high-street brands, famous for black and white stripes, an iconic menu and timeless style, so we wanted to celebrate in a way that’s as bold and fun as the brand. The Icons Collection brings our most-loved ingredients and signature style to life in a whole new way - because who wouldn’t want to wear their love for Dough Balls?” CEO Paula MacKenzie, said.

Louise D / PizzaExpress Icons Collection

Check out the full Icons Collection:

The Icon Tee – a fresh take on the classic pizzaiolo uniform (inspired by the gondoliers of Venice), this heavyweight tee reworks the brand’s signature stripes into a deconstructed design with bold midnight blue accents. Also available in kids sizes, for the little ones too (£18)!

The Icon Polo – inspired by the iconic black-and-white stripes of the restaurants, this boxy-fit rugby polo blends heritage with a modern edge.

The Icon Scarf – this midnight blue silk scarf is woven with subtle nods to the brands most-loved ingredients, from passata cans to Garlic Butter.

The Icon Bag – the ultimate statement accessory, designed to turn heads. Inspired by PizzaExpress’ beloved Dough Balls, this bespoke 3D-printed clutch mimics their golden-baked texture, complete with an embossed finish, delicate golden clasp, and detachable chain strap.

The Icon Charm – a playful tribute to the restaurants legendary Garlic Butter dip, this collectible charm adds a fun twist to The Icon Bag or any accessory.

The Icon Jacket – a luxe, handcrafted statement piece that elevates any outfit. Designed and made in London, the limited-edition Icon Jacket features premium faux-leather sleeves, a heavy cotton poplin body, and intricate brand-inspired detailing.

The Icon Socks – a premium pair of heritage-inspired socks, featuring the brand's midnight blue colourway on knitted calf-length socks, with an embossed P to the ankle and 1965 on the sole.

The Icon Boxers – tapping into the trending boxer-as-shorts style, these unisex boxers are made from heavyweight cotton with pockets for everyday wearability.

Available via the PizzaExpress TikTok Shop the collection offers fans a stylish way to celebrate six decades of PizzaExpress. What’s more, select items from the collection will feature a QR code on the tag, instantly elevating customers to Gold status in its award-winning Club loyalty programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To coincide with the Icons Collection launch, PizzaExpress has introduced a new celebratory menu with innovative takes on iconic dishes, including its fiery Blazing Dough Balls and Queen Margherita pizza, with creamy burrata. Full information can be found here .