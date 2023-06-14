News you can trust since 1858
Over 8 in 10 adults claim they're still eager to learn new things

Britain is a self-proclaimed nation of curious thinkers – with 84 per cent of adults claiming they are eager to learn.

By Richard Jenkins
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:07 BST- 3 min read
Three 'curious idols' have been revealed at South Bank, LondonThree 'curious idols' have been revealed at South Bank, London
Three 'curious idols' have been revealed at South Bank, London

However, more than half (54 per cent) feel their curiosity has ‘plateaued’ over the last two years. 

And a further third (31 per cent) wish to be more inquisitive over life and its pleasures, with this rising to nearly half (46 per cent) of Gen Z. 

For those whose curiosity has stalled, the most common reasons are getting older (38 per cent) or feeling an overload of information from the internet and media alike (24 per cent).

The research of 2,000 adults found the top signs someone is a curious thinker are asking lots of questions (71 per cent), being keen to learn (50 per cent) and learning skills voluntarily (48 per cent).  

    And when it comes to perception by others, curiosity is most seen as being inquisitive (41 per cent), imaginative (35 per cent) and creative (34 per cent). 

    To help inspire the nation and encourage them to ‘rewild’ their curiosity, Hendrick’s Gin, which commissioned the research, has unveiled its ‘Curious Idols’ on London’s South Bank. 

    A collective of three sculptures, each theatrical piece of art immortalises one of the inquisitive minds shaping this century and is inspired by their passions and wonders.

    Actress Patricia Allison, writer Alice Vincent and the drag queen gardener, Daisy Desire were chosen for their collective love of pushing boundaries and willingness to explore life. 

    Commenting on her Curious Idol installation, Patricia Allison said: “My love for theatre, film and performance has always been a way for me to further my artistry and deepen my curiosity about human nature and our surroundings.

    “I’ve always loved having the freedom to explore different realms of self-expression, so I’m delighted that Hendrick’s new campaign focuses on that same curiosity within all of us, and has given me a wonderful opportunity to bring this feeling to more people in a somewhat meaningful and accessible format, to help inspire more self-reflection in our society.”

    'The Curious Idols' display will be shows at Bernie Spain Gardens between 13-18th June, 2023.

    'The Curious Idols' display will be shows at Bernie Spain Gardens between 13-18th June, 2023.

    'The Curious Idols' display will be shows at Bernie Spain Gardens between 13-18th June, 2023.

    Rewilding the nation's curiosity

    The research also revealed David Attenborough was voted as the most curious thinker of all time, followed by physicist, Professor Brian Cox.

    Other household names such as Gen Z rated film-maker Christopher Nolan, artist David Hockney and author Dolly Alderton made the most list too.

    When it comes to these curious minds, the study, via OnePoll.com, uncovered that a third (33 per cent) believe they should be celebrated.

     While half of young people aged 18-34 feel they could learn how to be more confident (52 per cent) and would feel more curious if they had inspirational role models (49 per cent).

    Exactly half of the public are most curious about nature and people, alongside history (47 per cent) and travel (46 per cent).

    Whilst over three in 10 (31 per cent) would like to be more curious about things in general, and 40 per cent think people should be encouraged to do this more often.

    The poll also revealed 23 per cent believe the internet has decreased the nation’s curiosity, as we have ‘the answers at our fingertips’, a belief most commonly held by people aged 18-34. 

    James Keen for Hendrick’s, which is displaying The Curious Idols between 13th – 18th June 2023 on Bernie Spain Gardens, said: “Curiosity can come in all shapes and sizes, but it’s that fundamental love of seeking out new thinking and experiences that unites our passion.

     “It’s interesting as the research found nature has such a profound impact on the nation to explore, and likewise, the wonders of flora and pollinators is something that vastly inspires us at Hendrick’s Gin and was even the inspiration behind our new limited-release gin, Flora Adora. 

    “With our Curious Idols, we want to help the public rewild their curiosity and start to embrace the importance of inquisitiveness within everything they do.”

    The top 20 signs of a curious thinker

    1. Asking lots of questions
    2. Studying in your spare time
    3. Learning new skills voluntarily
    4. Asking ‘why’ until you’re happy with the answer
    5. Seeking inspiration from nature and/or the outdoors
    6. Unconventional thinking
    7. Living unconventionally or ‘unusually’
    8. Expressing yourself easily
    9. Reading fiction
    10. Reading non-fiction
    11. Watching documentaries
    12. Being interested in travelling
    13. A love of problem solving
    14. Looking at all sides of a story
    15. Working in a creative job
    16. Generally being creative
    17. Being interested in hearing what others think and staying open to different points of view
    18. Listening to podcasts
    19. Being keen to learn
    20. Being interested in the past

    The 30 most curious thinkers then and now

    1. David Attenborough – broadcaster, writer and naturalist
    2. Brian Cox – physicist and musician
    3. Louis Theroux – documentary film maker
    4. Charles Darwin – English naturalist, theory of evolution
    5. Ben Fogle – broadcaster, writer and adventurer
    6. Richard Branson – business magnate, investor and entrepreneur
    7. Jon Snow – journalist and tv presenter
    8. Banksy – anonymous graffiti artist
    9. Brian May – musician and astrophysicist
    10. Terry Pratchett – satirist and fantasy novel author
    11. Grayson Perry – artist
    12. John Lennon – one of The Beatles
    13. Danny Boyle – director and producer
    14. Salman Rushdie – novelist
    15. Damien Hirst – artist
    16. Stella McCartney – fashion designer and animal rights campaigner
    17. David Hockney – artist
    18. Christopher Nolan – film maker
    19. Steven Bartlett – entrepreneur
    20. Tracey Emin – artist
    21. Neil Gaiman – writer
    22. Richard Ayoade – actor and comedian
    23. Joe Lycett – comedian and tv presenter
    24. Ian McEwan – novelist and screenwriter
    25. Noel Fielding – actor, comedian and tv presenter
    26. Sacha Baron Cohen – actor, comedian and producer
    27. Zadie Smith – novelist and essayist
    28. Yoko Ono – artist and wife of John Lennon
    29. Elton John – singer, composer and pianist
    30. Dolly Alderton – journalist, author and podcaster
