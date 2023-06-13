A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead in Nottingham city centre. This came after news emerged early on Tuesday morning of a major incident in the area.

Two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday morning (June 13). Shortly after, police were then called to Milton Street, where a van had attempted to run over three people, who are currently being treated in hospital. A third person was found dead on Magdala Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Multiple roads were closed in the area. With Nottingham Express Transit (NET), the tram services in the area saying that it has suspended all services due to "major police incidents around the city and suburbs".

The following roads are currently closed – Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road from the junction of Magdala Road into the city, Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

Most Popular

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, from Nottinghamshire Police has said that the force currently believe that all three incidents were linked.

"This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened. We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Norris, Labour MP for Nottingham North, said on Twitter: "Awful news for our city to wake up to today. Our community’s thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Our gratitude is with our blue light responders for their work today also."