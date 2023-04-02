Burger King has announced the addition of Doritos Chilli Heatwave Chicken Fries to its menu (for real) after its April Fools’ Day announcement drove fans into a frenzy. The latest mash-up, a combination of two favourite brands, is in fact, hitting the menus nationwide from Tuesday, April 4.

Whether by accident or on purpose, the popular burger chain appeared to have jumped on the April Fools’ Day bandwagon alongside other brands launching ‘new products’. McDonald’s, for example, announced the release of the season’s newest must-have item: the "Big McNugget Boot."

Some fans questioned whether Burger King’s announcement was an April Fools’ prank, which they claimed would only leave them disappointed. One said: “This should be real goddammit!”. Another wrote: “April Fool! But I bet they would taste amazing.” A comment read: “They better be real.”

Burger King said despite fans already dismissing it as a joke, they will still reward those who “are brave enough to check if they have been fooled.” It said customers will be rewarded with a ‘BOGOF’ offer for today only (April 3) via the Burger King app and on Just Eat as part of the launch.

It added: “Burger King’s even been dropping a series of secret hints over the past week to confirm this spicy new launch, with post-it notes from Burger King’s Chicken Fries playfully peppered across Doritos ads nationwide.

“Featuring 100% juicy chicken breast, coated in a crispy layer of crushed Doritos for a satisfying crunch, and a tasty dusting of the iconic and bold Doritos Chilli Heatwave flavour. The new Doritos Chilli Heatwave Chicken Fries are the second collaboration between the brands, following the launch of Whopper Doritos in March.”

