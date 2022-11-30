Police have appealed for a mother to come forward after the body of a newborn baby was found at a recycling centre in Cambridgeshire. Officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach on Tuesday afternoon (November 29) shortly after the discovery of the baby boy was made, reports the Peterborough Telegraph .

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch and said they are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances. Detective Superintendent John Massey said: “This is an incredibly sad and upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are in the process of trying to establish more details about what has happened.

“We would like to make a direct appeal to the baby boy’s mother to get in touch with us – it may be she needs medical care or is in a vulnerable situation. We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation run by our specialist child safeguarding team; even if that is given anonymously to us or Crimestoppers.”

