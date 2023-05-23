Nearly half of adults admit they need to make quality sleep a bigger priority

Of the 2,000 adults polled, 40 per cent admitted they don’t prioritise quality sleep enough – and should make more effort with this aspect of their health.

But 75 per cent believe you can’t put a price on a good night’s sleep, while 80 per cent consider a decent mattress to be a sound investment.

It also emerged that 18 per cent have a mattress which is older than the recommended shelf-life of seven to 10 years.

And when asked whey they haven’t replaced their mattresses, the study revealed 25 per cent simply haven’t had chance to get a new one.

Commuting in comfort

In response to this, the world’s first mattress vending machine has been created – so weary commuters can now doze as they dash.

Coined the ‘Dream Machine’ and located in the capital’s King’s Cross station, the vending machine dispenses boxed mattresses to winning visitors at the press of a button.

Jacon Mcilvenny, from sleep brand Silentnight which commissioned the research to launch its new Just sleep collection of rolled and boxed mattresses, said:

“Brits know a good mattress plays a key part in getting a good night’s sleep.

“Despite this, our study suggests they might not be prioritising this as much as they perhaps could – with millions putting up with tired mattresses.

“So we launched the ‘Dream Machine’ to remind time-strapped commuters of the importance of a good mattress for getting a good night’s sleep and how easy and convenient it can be – whilst giving them the chance to pick-up a comfy new mattress for free in an instant.”

Higher quality sleep

The results also found more than one in 10 (12 per cent) can’t ‘be bothered’ to purchase one and 12 per cent admit they’re overwhelmed by the choice of options available.

Respondents also revealed what they look for in a mattress, with 56 per cent wanting it to be comfortable and 44 per cent taking price into account.

And for 22, firmness is important.

Carried out through OnePoll, the research also explored consumer’s obstacles in purchasing a new mattress, with 14 per cent believing they would struggle to get one upstairs and into their bedroom.

While 12 per cent fear they’d have to wait a long time for it to be delivered.

Jason Mcilvenny, from Silentnight, added: “With one in five Brits keeping their mattress for longer than the recommended eight years, we wanted to make it easier and more convenient than ever to make sure everyone is getting the quality sleep that they deserve with our new Just Sleep collection.

“There’s so much to choose from when it comes to mattresses that it can be hard to know where to start.