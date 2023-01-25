The National Lottery’s arena show spectacular is returning later this year. The event will be held in Manchester at the AO Arena.

A night of celebrating theatre, the event will showcase performances from many of the hit productions that are gracing UK theatres this year. The big night will take place on February 27.

Tipped to feature in the event will be performances from casts of We Will Rock You the Musical, Wicked, the RSC’s Matilda The Musical, Disney’s Newsies, Shrek the Musical UK and Ireland tour. Also set to appear will be songs from SIX the Musical, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Bodyguard The Musical and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I.

Jason Manford will host the evening and spoke exclusively to WhatsOnStage . He said: "Moments like this come in waves: every four or five years, someone from a TV channel goes to see a stage show and thinks ‘blimey, we should put those guys on the telly!’

“Like it’s some sort of surprise...What’s important to realise is that theatre is for everyone.

"The musicals featured in the Big Night aren’t just the big West End productions, it’s also touring shows, productions that have originated outside of London and absolutely smashed it. While yes, there are some premium ticket prices, producers are also setting prices at £13 and £15."

How to get tickets to Big Night of Musicals at Manchester AO Arena

Tickets to the show are available through Ticketmaster . General sale begins at 10am on Thursday January 26.