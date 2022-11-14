The red carpet at award ceremonies is always a great watch, if not for the attendees’ outfits then at least for forms of activism that goes alongside that fateful walk down the crimson. However for one musician at the MTV EMA’s 2022 , they combined the fashion aspect of the red carpet with a familiar face adorning their trousers.

Israeli pop-star Noa Kirel arrived at the weekend’s MTV European Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany with pictures of outspoken musician/entrepreneur Kanye West emblazoned across her trousers as a “message to the world”. She accessorised the novelty trousers with dozens of gold chains along with the Star of David and the “Chai” symbol .

Issuing a statement to Israeli public broadcaster Kan , Kirel said that the red carpet outfit was “a fashion item with a message for the whole world; an item that signals that I am both Jewish and Israeli. We have been experiencing a lot of antisemitism, especially in light of Kanye West’s statements. I am proud to be an Israeli artist who represents Israel in the world.”

Kan also reported that Kirel’s stylist said the Israeli pop artist wanted “a crazy outfit, something everyone would remember.” Kirel, who will represent Israel at the Eurovision song contest next year, won “Best Israeli Act” at the MTV European Awards for the fifth-straight year.

Kirel is one of many high profile personalities and brands who have stopped working with Kanye West since his outpouring of antisemetic content through his Twitter account and other social media platforms yet to permanently ban the rapper. Adidas , his talent agency CAA , and the MRC studio have all dropped him as a client. His latest controversy involved the Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show last month, during which he debuted a line of “White Lives Matter’’ shirts.