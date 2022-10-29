With almost half of the UK population bearing a tattoo, experts have revealed the most popular flowers adorning bodies across the country. Flower experts at Bloom & Wild have seen people have been taking inspiration from their favourite blooms with some of 2022’s most purchased flowers such as peonies, chrysanthemums and lilies all making an appearance on the list.

It is understood 40 percent of British people have a tattoo and when it comes to floral designs, roses are the most Instagrammed, making up eight percent of all posts using the hashtag “tattoo”. Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga all have roses inked on them and images of this particular bloom have been posted on the photo and video sharing social networking site more than 4 million times.

It was also revealed the biggest spike in searches for bouquets of roses and rose tattoo designs is the week of Valentine’s Day, and whilst roses might have traditionally been given to women on the romantic day, Pinterest saw a 10 per cent increase in men saving images of rose tattoo designs.

Bloom & Wild’s Head of Brand, Jo Reason, explained: “Although most commonly associated with love and romance, roses hold a range of meanings depending on their variation, from gratitude and admiration to mystery and enchantment. They’re a classic for a reason and were our most sold flower on Bloom & Wild in 2022.”

Bloom and Wild floral experts have revealed the most popular flowers to get as tattoos

Peonies have overtaken lotuses as the second most hashtagged flower tattoo on Instagram, with 649,000 posts. And peonies were also Bloom & Wild’s second most-sold flower of 2022.

Birth month flowers are a big trend this year, and the number of Google searches for ‘birth month tattoos’ has doubled in 2022 compared to the year before. Birth flower tattoos have been viewed more than 25,000 times on video sharing site, TikTok.

Most popular flower tattoos 2022

Here’s a full list of the most popular flower tattoos in 2022 according to how many #tattoo posts they have on Instagram.

Rose - 4.3 million Peony - 649 thousand Lotus - 529 thousand Sunflower - 319 thousand Chrysanthemum - 100 thousand Poppy - 99 thousand Lily - 82 thousand Daisy - 57 thousand Orchid - 48 thousand Hibiscus - 46 thousand

Most popular flowers 2022

Here’s a list of the most popular flowers according to Bloom & Wild sales.

