With Mother’s Day on the horizon, many people are scrambling and unsure what to get their mother this year. One ever-popular option is afternoon tea, with Morrisons slashing the price of their afternoon tea for two.

The afternoon tea deal is down to just £10, and is available in Morrisons cafes nationwide, starting on March 13 and ending on March 19. Customers will receive a selection of sandwiches, cakes, fruit scones – complete with jam and clotted cream, and a pot of Yorkshire Tea for mums to enjoy as a tasty treat at an affordable price.

Despite being at a cut price, that isn’t reflected in what you receive. The afternoon tea is presented on a three-tier stand just as it is in hotels and upmarket restaurants to give customers a touch of luxury and make the momentous day extra special.

For those who can’t make it to the cafe, the afternoon tea can also be ordered for collection from the store at a date and time that is convenient for them so you can enjoy it at your own home or elsewhere.

Chris Strong, Morrisons café buyer, said: “Treating mum shouldn’t cost the earth, that’s why we’re helping our customers by cutting the price of our popular afternoon tea for two just in time for Mother’s Day.

