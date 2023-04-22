Morrisons and Heinz’s ‘Ask For Henry’ initiative is set to return to the supermarket for a second time. It will be available once again in Morrisons cafes after it debuted in the supermarket’s restaurants last autumn.

The food and condiment manufacturer joined forces with the supermarket chain last October to offer a discreet free meal to those who needed it amid the cost of living crisis. As part of the campaign, a free jacket potato meal topped with Heinz baked beans was available to those who asked for ‘Henry’ while ordering in Morrisons’ many cafes up and down the country.

Heinz and Morrisons have since confirmed the initiative will once again be available in the supermarket’s cafes for a limited time this spring. In a post on its official Twitter , Heinz revealed its baked beans would be served in free meals at Morrison’s restaurants next week.

From Monday, April 24, customers can ask for ‘Henry’ at Morrisons cafes to receive a free jacket potato meal. The limited-time offer will end two weeks later, on May 7.