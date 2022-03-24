More than a fifth of adults admit they find it difficult to keep plants alive

A study of 2,000 adults found 48 per cent feel productive when in the presence of plants, and more than half (56 per cent) find being around foliage and flowers has a positive impact on their mental health.

But when it comes to buying a new plant, most people base their choice on how easy they are to look after (56 per cent), how colourful they are (47 per cent) and how big they get (39 per cent).

As a result, 77 per cent would like to have more knowledge on what plants suit their persona and lifestyle the best.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Turner, for Miracle Gro, which commissioned the research, said, “It’s clear that as a nation we love plants, both indoors and out, but we often struggle with keeping them alive.“It’s easy to assume all plants need the same care, but they can differ greatly, which often leads to mistakes and sad looking leaves.

“We’ve created a fun yet informative quiz for people to easily match their personality and lifestyle with suitable plants.

“There’s something for everyone whether they’re a night owl, a home worker, or a parent.”

The benefits of having plants

The study also revealed what the nation believes to be the biggest benefits of plants, including adding colour to spaces (55 per cent), improving the air quality (51 per cent) and simply bringing joy (38 per cent).

Three in five believe a house doesn’t feel like a home without plants, with two thirds of those polled currently owning an average of six houseplants each.

But 47 per cent would like to own more greenery.

More than half of adults (53 per cent) admitted to killing an average of five houseplants, each leaving them feeling sad (44 per cent), frustrated (42 per cent) and like a failure (29 per cent).

Overwatering (48 per cent) was the most common cause, while 41 per cent believe they didn’t water them enough and 24 per cent simply forgot about it.

Besides from houseplants, 52 per cent also grow shrubs outdoors and 22 per cent in a greenhouse.

When it comes to buying outdoor foliage, the ease of looking after them (54 per cent) is the top priority, followed by how colourful they are (50 per cent).

Loading....

Boosting mental health

It also emerged almost half (48 per cent) like to tend to outdoor plants, while 40 per cent claim it helps their mental health.

Seven in 10 of those polled, via OnePoll, would like their garden to be full of greenery and flowers, and 55 per cent would like to learn more about looking after different plants.

Kate Turner added: “As plants vary so much in terms of the level of care required, there truly is a perfect plant for every person, whether you’re particularly busy and forgetful, or have the time to care for the more delicate varieties.