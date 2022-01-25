Millions of men admit to being in a ‘style rut’ as a result of the pandemic

A survey of 2,000 UK males showed as many as 70 per cent are lacking confidence in their fashion sense.

As a result, half plan to completely overhaul their wardrobes in 2022 for a more ‘stylish and updated’ look.

As the world became accustomed to isolating and limited social interactions, 39 per cent of men ditched their shirts and jeans - instead sticking to hoodies and tracksuit bottoms throughout the pandemic.

The rise of online retailers and increased access to new fashion websites and trends has also resulted in 66 per cent feeling overwhelmed when shopping.

Fashion struggles

The research was commissioned by Vision Express, which found it’s not just regular men who are struggling – the menswear malaise even extends to Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

The former England striker was put through his paces in a video as he shook off his 18-month style rut.

He showcased a series of five new outfits, designed by stylist Joe Ottoway, tailored around SS22 runway shows to launch the brand’s latest eyewear collection.

Lineker said: “I do try to dress well day to day however, after lockdown, I am definitely guilty of getting a bit more casual with my style.

“I would never look to the runway for fashion tips, so this was a big leap from my comfort zone.

“It was a great chance to work with a leading stylist in Joe, who was able to help me break down the upcoming trends and show me how it could be incorporated into my wardrobe, with my eyewear as a key accessory to each outfit.

“I’ve got no excuses now.”

Finding and changing your style

The research also found one in six men consider themselves ‘not fashionable at all’ – and 48 per cent would ‘never’ ask a shop assistant for advice when trying on clothes.

This also extends to eyewear, as more than a quarter (26 per cent) admit to always going for the same style of specs when it’s time to replace a pair.

But 56 per cent said it makes them feel great when somebody compliments their style.

And 67 per cent would love to up their fashion game and try new looks but are unsure where to start.

Jane Exon, from Vision Express, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Gary Lineker on board as our new Brand Ambassador for 2022.

“He’s one of the nation’s most loved sports stars, TV personalities and glasses wearer.

“We wanted to work with Gary to show the nation that stylish eyewear can help jazz up any outfit and act as a big confident booster for those trying to shake up their wardrobe.”

Gary Lineker’s brand new line of eyewear in a stylised fashion series will be available from 26th January at Vision Express.

Joe Ottaway's top tips to keep your fashion style in the game

1. Prepare your wardrobe

When it comes to building a stylish wardrobe and upping your style game, we do need to make sure when we get up in the morning looking for a few go to items, we can see the wood for the trees.

Looking stylish shouldn't take too much time or effort. So as a starting point, be ruthless and get rid, donate or recycle anything you haven't worn in the past 4-5 months to make space for new additions that are not going to be dead weight

2. Create a style DNA

Create a signature style that is fail safe, works every time and most importantly suits your body shape.

Firstly, consider your body shape, clothes should fit you properly and this means knowing what suits your specific physique, then identify a signature style that you want to channel. This will give you a clear direction to follow when upping your style game.

3. Invest in evergreen stylish essentials

Keep essentials simple, timeless and avoid any over-embellished pieces, investing in evergreen stylish staples such as a white box fresh pair of sneakers, a navy drawstring trouser, overshirt, unstructured soft shoulder blazer.

Investing in evergreen essentials will allow your wardrobe to work beyond each season and create a foundation to look effortlessly stylish

4. Grooming regime

Upping your style game needs to be accompanied by upping your grooming regime. Similar to being stylish, a grooming regime should be simple and effortless.

My top tip is to find a gents’ barber that can take care of your hair, beard, and provide a good facial treatment once a month.

Most modern barbers offer a host of other services additionally to the classic cut and shave, and is a really relaxing experience to treat yourself once a month

5. Timeless frames

When it comes to pairing the right shape frames, my three top tips to consider when selecting a pair of frames are - frames that are slightly wider will make your cheeks appear slimmer, and angular frames elongate your temples and your face.

Avoid round frames that mimic your face shape. When it comes to style don't be dictated by the latest trend, choose a style that can be worn from day to evening, Summer to Autumn.