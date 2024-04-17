Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kai Leighton tells his story of overcoming his own mental health struggles in order to help other young men. The teenager took up Muay Thai - a type of martial arts, after a suicide attempt, so that he could inspire others in his community to get active.

Reporter, Daniel Wales, joined one of The Mental Shift sessions where he discovered all about his transformative programme. Some of his regulars are referred through social care services, and can access advice and support as well as reaping the benefits of exercise.

