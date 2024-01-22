The BBC One competitive cooking show is looking to find talented chefs to compete.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BBC competitive cooking show Masterchef: The Professionals will soon be returning for its 17th series - and is on the lookout for talented chefs to participate.

Applications are now open for the 2024 series, with Masterchef: The Professionals searching for chefs from all kitchens and backgrounds to challenge themselves on the UK’s leading cookery competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masterchef: The Professionals is a spin-off version of the original Masterchef format, which was first created in 2008 for BBC Two.

Since 2020, Masterchef: The Professionals has aired on BBC One, and has seen many professional chefs take on the competition, and following the show have gone on to achieve notable success.

The professional chefs will compete in various challenges throughout the show, which includes; skills test, signature dish, invention test, cook for the critics, mass catering, chef’s table and more.

The show is split into heats, before the quarter final, knockout week, semi-finals and finals week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The professional chefs will need to impress the likes of Greg Wallace, Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing among many others.

Masterchef: The Professionals are encouraging chefs to apply for upcoming series.

How to apply for Masterchef: The Professionals?

Applications for the upcoming series of Masterchef: The Professionals are now open.

To apply, visit masterchef.tv/professionals/, where you will be directed an application form.