A man claiming to be Boris Johnson was arrested in the Netherlands after he was caught drink-driving and carrying a fake licence bearing the name of the former prime minister. The fake ID document was given to Dutch police who were investigating a crash in the northern city of Groningen.

According to reports, officers were called to attend an incident near the Emma Bridge shortly after midnight on Sunday (April 30). They found an abandoned car that had crashed into a pole and the police later received information that the driver was standing nearby.

The picture of the ID , which was shared on the police’s Instagram account, had Mr Johnson’s picture alongside a Ukrainian flag and his correct birth date, was issued in 2019 and was ‘valid’ until the end of the year 3000.

The Instagram post said: “Less attentive officers might have been able to fall for (it). A number of details are exactly correct, such as the date of birth. Also the picture is accurate, to be exactly the same one that was also uploaded on Wikipedia .”

The man is reportedly 35-years-old, from the small town of Zuidhorn west of Groningen. He was arrested and police searched his car, where they found the licence.

Police spokesman Thijs Damstra said: “As far as I’m aware, the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time.”

