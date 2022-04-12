Major supermarket slashes price of veg to 1p until Thursday - how to get the offer

One of the UK’s major supermarket chains is selling vegetables for 1p a pack to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis (Getty Images)

One of the UK’s major supermarket chains is selling vegetables for 1p a pack to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The scheme will run until 11pm on Thursday 14 April.

To take advantage of the offer, all customers need to do is add vegetables to their basket when shopping online and enter the code ‘ICE1VEG’ at the checkout.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which supermarket is cutting its prices of vegetables to 1p?

Iceland is opening up this offer to customers - but you have to be quick because it is set to end this Thursday.

All the vegetables included in the offer will have ‘best before’ dates falling after Easter Sunday, so all the produce will be fresh for this bank holiday weekend.

The announcement follows the success of the supermarket’s price drop at Christmas last year.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “Our 1p vegetable sale was so popular at Christmas, especially when so many other supermarkets hike up the prices of their roast ingredients, that we decided this was a no-brainer to run it again this Easter.

“If we can help people who are feeling the pinch right now to save a few vital pennies while enjoying the same amazing quality of vegetables, then we’ll have done our job of being the supermarket that shoppers can rely on.”

Full list of vegetables reduced to 1p

Iceland Closed Cup Mushrooms, 300g, £0.99

Iceland Onions, 1kg, £1.00

Iceland Red Onions, 3 pack, £1.00

Iceland Baby New Potatoes with Herb Butter, 360g, £1.00

Iceland Line Onions, 3 pack, £1.00

Iceland Mash Potato, 400g, £1.00

Iceland Garlic, 4 pack, £1.00

Iceland Stew Pack, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Green Beans, 220g, £1.00

Iceland Chestnut Mushrooms, 250g, £1.00

Iceland Kale, 200g, £1.00

Iceland Sugar Snap Peas, 150g, £1.00

Iceland Large Flat Mushrooms, 250g, £1.00

Iceland Cut Soup Vegetables, 320g, £1.00

Iceland Garden Peas, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Mini Corn Cobs, 625g, £1.00

Iceland Battered Onion Rings, 670g, £0.99

Iceland Mixed Veg, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Broccoli Florets, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Supersweet Sweetcorn, 700g, £1.00

Iceland Diced Onions, 650g, £1.00

Iceland Very Fine Whole Green Beans, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Cauliflower Florets, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Country Mix, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Button Sprouts, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Sliced Mixed Pepper, 650g, £1.00

Iceland Baby Carrots, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Floret & Carrot Mix, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Petit Pois Peas, 600g, £1.00

Iceland Whole Leaf Spinach, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Casserole Vegetables, 1kg, £1.00

Iceland Floret Mix, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Chopped Garlic, 100g, £1.00

Iceland Tenderstem Broccoli, 180g, £1.00

Iceland Sliced Green Beans, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Chopped Ginger, 75g, £1.00

Lockwoods Mushy Peas, 907g, £1.00

Iceland Chopped Coriander, 75g, £1.00

Iceland Mini Corn Cobs, 625g, £0.99

Iceland Chopped Chilli, 75g, £1.00

Iceland Sliced Mushrooms, 500g, £1.00

Iceland Garden Peas, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Carrot & Swede Mash, 450g, £1.00

Iceland Carrot Batons, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Butternut Squash, 500g, £1.00