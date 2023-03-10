The full cast list for the fourth season of Love Is Blind has been revealed by Netflix. The announcement comes just days after the season four release date was confirmed by the streaming platform.

Love Is Blind season follows 30 singles who are on the hunt for love and are prepared to date without ever seeing their partners. As feelings begin to develop between the couples, they get engaged and meet face-to-face for the first time before deciding whether to tie the knot.

According to Tudum , the new series will be set in Seattle, Washington, as the couples take a less than conventional approach to finding ‘the one’. The website reads: “With Dallas in the rearview, this season will examine what modern dating looks like in Seattle, as the singles once again take a less than conventional approach to romance. After falling blindly in love, the couples will test the emotional bonds they formed in the pods, as they face real-life challenges like living together, meeting each other’s families and planning a wedding.

“And, in case you thought you’d seen it all, this new season is unlike any other with jaw-dropping twists, next-level vulnerability and, yes, another pool party from hell.”

Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return for the fourth season to help guide a new group of singletons through meet cutes, marriage proposals and the inevitable drama that comes with choosing to spend forever with someone sight unseen.

But who will be on the hunt for love in season four of Love Is Blind and when will the show air? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Is Blind season 4 cast - full list

The cast of Love Is Blind season four has been revealed by Netflix

Real estate investor Bill

Design director Brett

Technical recruiter Chris

Operations manager Conner

Software salesman Jack

Technical product manager Jimmy

Project engineer Josh

Plant operations director Josh ‘JP’

Mortgage loan officer Juan

Sale development manager Kwame

Marketing manager Marshall

Environmental scientist Paul

Gym owner Quincy

Commercial insurance and real estate businessman Ryland

Criminal defence attorney Zack

Flight attendant Amber

Sales and marketing coordinator April

Communications specialist Ava

Senior program manager Bliss

Real estate broker Brandie

Paediatric speech language pathologist Chelsea

Business owner Irina

Dental assistant Jackelina

Family support specialist Kacia

Social worker Kendra

Marketing manager Micah

Marriage and family therapist Molly

School teacher Monica

Recruiter Tiffany

Aerospace engineer Wendi

Love Is Blind season 4 release date

