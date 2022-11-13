Louis Tomlinson announced on Saturday he will have to reschedule all of his upcoming UK in-store signings after fracturing his arm. The former One Direction member was due to do an album signing tour in hmv stores around the UK for his new album, Faith In The Future.

The Just Hold On singer said on Twitter : “Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible.

“Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly,” followed by two x-ray photos showing his fractured upper arm.

The 30 year-old continued: “So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis”

The album signing tour was scheduled to start this Monday (November 14) in London, before ending in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 17. The signings are hosted by the music retailer hmv in cities like Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, and requires a pre-purchased wristband .

There are currently no new dates announced for the album signing tour, but they are due to be announced soon according to the singer. Here are all the affected dates that will be rescheduled.

Dates being rescheduled

November 14 - hmv Westfield London

November 15 - hmv Birmingham Vault

November 15 - hmv Manchester

November 16 - hmv Sheffield Meadowhall

November 16 - hmv Newcastle

November 17 - hmv Glasgow Argyle