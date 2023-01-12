Riverdance icon Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. A statement announced by representatives has said that he has also undergone surgery.

The 64-year-old has been a huge influence on dance both through his own performances and his choreography. His major breakthrough came with ‘Riverdance’ which was performed during an interval at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin.

Other iconic shows performed by Mr Flatley include Lord of the Dance, Feet of Flames, and Celtic Tiger Live. Overall, he has performed to around 60 million people in 60 countries around the world.

A post on Mr Flatley’s Instagram post broke the news about the diagnosis. The page asked people to send their “prayers and well wishes.”

It read: “Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors.

Michael Flatley, star of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance is mobbed by fans as he makes an appearance during the opening day of the World Irish Dancing Championships at the Waterfront Hall on April 10, 2022 in Belfast

