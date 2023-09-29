News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record

Liverpool M53 bus crash: Schoolgirl, 14 & coach driver die after motorway smash, Merseyside Police confirm

Two people, including a 14-year-old schoolgirl, have died following a motorway collision between a school bus and a car in Liverpool on Friday morning.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old schoolgirl and a coach driver have died after a motorway crash involving a school bus and a car on Friday morning, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services were called on Friday shortly after 8am to reports of an overturned coach on the northbound M53 near to junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.

A further two patients were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, while a number of other patients were taken to surrounding hospitals for treatment to minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

A total of 50 children were transported to a casualty clearing centre at the emergency services training centre in Wallasey. Of those, 39 have now been discharged while the remainder have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Most Popular

    It is thought the bus was going to West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school, also in West Kirby, Merseyside.

    Both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School confirmed one of its school buses was involved.

    Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) later declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later de-escalated.

    Related topics:Merseyside PoliceLiverpoolEmergency servicesCoachPatientsHospital