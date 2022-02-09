life starts at 50: older singletons are the most prolific daters
Older singletons are really into dating
Older singletons are the nation’s serial daters, with those aged 55+ averaging more dates per month than anyone else, according to new research.
The Topgolf study takes a look at the dating attitudes of Brits, finding elder daters attend 4.5 dates per month – more than any other age group. And, a quarter of people in the oldest age bracket (24%) go on as many as 2-3 dates each week, compared to just 15% of those aged 25-34.
Cheekiness also seemingly grows with age, as just under one in ten people aged 55+ (9%) hope to win a kiss during a competitive activity like mini golf or bowling, with 4% hoping for even more – wagering a trip home with their date.
Brits' favourite dating locations:
- A bar 55%
- A restaurant 49%
- Going for a coffee 33%
- A picnic/ going for a walk 31%
- Cinema 18%
- Bowling 11%
- Netflix and chill 7%
Brits' worst dating locations:
- Exercise class 32%
- Dance class 25%
- Escape room 24%
- High ropes/ zip wire 20%
- Rock-climbing 19%
- Netflix and chill 13%
- Board games 12%
A spokesperson for Topgolf, said: “Good on the over 55s for putting themselves out there more than anyone else. The dating world can be a tricky one, but their persistence should hopefully pay off!