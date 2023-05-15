Les Dennis has appeared to make a cheeky dig at his ex-wife Amanda Holden on social media. The swipe came after the Britain’s Got Talent judge posted a string of pictures online from her recent trip to Paris.

The 52-year-old shared a picture of herself online in a red dress drinking a cocktail at a bar. In another snap, Holden is draped over a piano in a nod to 1989 movie The Fabulous Baker Boys starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

The TV star captioned the post: “Making Whoooopie” in a reference to a song sung by Pfeiffer in the film. Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One commented: “Mum gone wild in Paris.” Another wrote: “One of my favourite films of all time. Next time I’m at the piano...”

A third added: “No Holden back here”

A few hours after Holden posted the snaps, her ex-husband tweeted a photo of himself looking in the mirror. He captioned the post: “Not in Paris. In Leicester.”

His followers then flooded the comments section and were quick to notice the reference to his ex-wife’s post. One wrote: “Ooo burn!”

Another commented: “And everyone likes you 1000000000x more times than her.” A third said:“Way to go Les, you are an amazing person, better than that somebody in a city in northern France.