The pallbearers who carried Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at her state funeral September 2022 have been recognised in a special honours list. The eight servicemen were recognised in the list by King Charles III alongside a number of royal aides and military personnel for the roles they played during the period of national mourning.

The Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, has also been named. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died in September 2022, aged 96.

At the late Queen’s funeral, eight Grenadier Guards in uniform carried her coffin, draped in the Royal Standard flag, into Westminster Abbey in London. They also carried the lead-lined coffin up the steep steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the Queen’s final resting place.

The eight Grenadier Guards are Lance Sergeant Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski, Guardsman Fletcher Cox, Guardsman James Patterson, Lance Sergeant Ryan Griffiths, Guardsman Luke Simpson, and Guardsman David Sanderson.

The pallbearers, from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, have been recognised with the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver). The Royal Regiment of Scotland pallbearers who brought the Queen from Balmoral to her lying-in-state at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh received the same honour.

Also included in the Demise Honours list were the Royal Air Force flight crew who transported the Queen’s coffin from Scotland to London, other coffin bearers, and senior government officials.

Full list of King Charles’ Demise Honours Awards

Knight/Dame Grand Cross

The Right Honourable David George Philip Cholmondeley, The Marquess of Cholmondeley KCVO, lately Lord Great Chamberlain, Royal Household

The Right Honourable James Hubert Ramsay, The Earl of Dalhousie, lately Lord Steward, Royal Household

Knight/Dame Commander

Helen Andrea Louise Cross, CVO, lately Diary Secretary to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Philippa de Pass, CVO, lately Lady in Waiting to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Jennifer Susan Gordon Lennox, CVO, lately Lady in Waiting to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Commanders

Mary Angela Kelly, LVO, Personal Assistant, Advisor and Curator to Queen Elizabeth II

Sarah Davina Clarke, OBE, Lady Usher of the Black Rod, for services to the Lying-in-State of Queen Elizabeth II

Lucy Clare D’Orsi, QPM, British Transport Police, for services to the Lying-in-State of Queen Elizabeth II

Terence Alan Pendry, LVO BEM, lately Stud Groom and Manager, Royal Mews, Windsor Castle

Simon Nicholas Henry Hayward Knapp, LVO, Veterinary Surgeon, Royal Mews

The Reverend Canon Dr Joseph John Morrow, CBE, Lord Lyon King of Arms, for services on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Paul Kevin Whybrew, LVO RVM, Page to Queen Elizabeth II

Lieutenants

Ellen Atkinson, Director, Cabinet Office, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Jane Sophie Connors, QPM, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Metropolitan Police, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Alexander Garty, MVO, for transport services in Scotland on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II

David Hardcastle, MVO, Operations Lead, Royal Household, for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

James Stephen Hynd, Head of Cabinet, Scottish Government, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Peter William Lee, Director, Cabinet Office, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Commodore Catherine Jordan, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The Lady Elizabeth Mary Cecilia Leeming, lately Lady in Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II

Susan Willa Rhodes, lately Lady in Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II

Carol Margaret McCall, OBE, Head of Civil Contingency Communications, Cabinet Office, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Barry John Mitford, MVO RVM, Page to Queen Elizabeth I

Clare Louise Sloan, Deputy Director, External Relations, Northern Ireland Office, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the Royal Victorian Order

Lieutenant Commander Jason Allen, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

John McDonald Andrew, Chief Steward, St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, for services to the Lying-at-Rest of Queen Elizabeth II

Trevor Andrews, OBE, Joint Head of Conferences and Events, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

David William Beck, QPM, Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Lieutenant Colonel David Andrew Barringer, MBE, Royal Corps of Army Music, Army Director of Music, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Flight Lieutenant Stephen Frank Bethell, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth Sarah Briant, for services to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s ponies

The Reverend Mark Russell Birch, Precentor, Westminster Abbey, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Lieutenant William James Bird, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Bearer Party, Lying-at-Rest in St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh

Lieutenant Commander Michael Bray, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham, Royal Marines, Royal Marines Principal Director of Music, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Thomas Joseph Callagher, Head of Strategy and Protocol Team, Cabinet Office, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Major Andrew Roger Chatburn, Assistant Comptroller, Lord Chamberlain’s Office, Royal Household

Warrant Officer Class 2 Gareth William Chambers, Irish Guards, Army Drum Major, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Captain Amy Victoria Cooper, King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, State Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Warrant Officer Class 2 Scott James Heron Cox, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Bearer Party, Lying-at-Rest in St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh

Commander Nicola Cripps, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Stewart Ian Drummond, Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Wing Commander William Richard Skeen Essex, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II

Commander Stephen Elliot, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Major Paul Anthony Fagin, Army Reserve, Staff Officer 2, G5 Ceremonials HQ LONDIST

Ruth Barbara Fiddis, Visits and Events Manager, Northern Ireland Office, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Captain Iain Alexander Forat, Scots Guards, Ceremonial Drill Instructor, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Warrant Officer Class 1 Anthony Carl Gibson, Scots Guards, Garrison Sergeant Major, Edinburgh Garrison, Lying-at-Rest in St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh

Master Aircrew Mark Hamer, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II

Lieutenant Commander Richard Hanks, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Lieutenant Richard Frederick Michael Hobbs, Grenadier Guards, Bearer Party, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Flying Officer James Michael Stewart Hudson, Royal Air Force, Air Bearer Party for Queen Elizabeth II.

Katherine Anne Jerram, for services to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s horses

Warrant Officer Class 2 Dean Andrew Jones, Grenadier Guards, Bearer Party, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Warrant Officer Class 2 Christopher Clive Mace, Royal Marines, Corps Drum Major Royal Marines, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Warrant Officer David John Martin, Royal Air Force, Air Bearer Party for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Flight Lieutenant Grant Richard Mauldon, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II

Flight Lieutenant Andrew James McDowell, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II

Master Aircrew Kenneth Scott Mitchell, Royal Air Force, Air Crew for the move of Queen Elizabeth II

Wing Commander Piers Lawrence Morrell, OBE, Royal Air Force, Royal Air Force Director of Music, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Acting Warrant Officer William Paul Phelan, Royal Air Force, Royal Air Force Drum Major, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Nicholas Paul Reuter, Acting Inspector, Thames Valley Police, Joint Lead Planner, Thames Valley Police, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Lorraine Rossdale, Head of Event Management, Westminster Abbey, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Hazel Scott, Private Secretary to the Lady Usher of the Black Rod, for services to the Lying-in-State of Queen Elizabeth II

Barry Lyndon Jacob Shrubb, RVM, Deputy Head Chauffeur, Royal Mews

Warrant Officer Class 1 Benjamin Gary Townley, Scots Guards, Ceremonial Drill Instructor, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Iona Wyn Turner, Head of External Communications, Welsh Government, for services on the Demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Warrant Officer Class 1 Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) Darren Wearing, MBE, Royal Navy, State Field Gun Carriage, the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Vivienne Ann Weaver (Vivienne Johnson), Ceremonial Team Leader, Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport, for services to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal Victorian Medal (Silver)

