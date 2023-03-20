News you can trust since 1858
King Charles III coronation: Drive to recruit thousands of volunteers to celebrate crowning of King Charles

The recruitment drive has received high-profile nods of approval from the likes of Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden and Love Island’s Faye Winter.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT- 2 min read

As the days tick down to King Charles III’s coronation, a campaign to recruit volunteers for more than 1,500 charities has been launched. The Westminster Abbey ceremony will take place on May 6 with a number of further countrywide celebrations scheduled.

Guide Dogs, The Scouts and Royal Voluntary Service are among the groups on the hunt for members of the public to lend a helping hand starting on the Coronation weekend and then continuing throughout the summer.All this can be done through The Big Help Out app which people can download on their mobile phones.

The app, which has received high-profile nods of approval from the likes of Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden and Love Island’s Faye Winter, is a one stop shop for thousands of opportunities to show support during King Charles III’s big day. Ceremonials minister Stuart Andrew labelled it “a tribute to His Majesty the King’s lifetime of public service”.

In a statement, a spokesperson of The Big Help Out said: “To mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation thousands of organisations across the country are getting together to give us all the chance to help out in our own local communities. Starting on Monday 8th May there will be opportunities for everyone to join in.

    “No matter what you are good at, there’ll be something to suit helping hands of all shapes and sizes! From checking in on someone who’d like a bit of company or volunteering for a charity the more of us who join in, the bigger help we will be.

    It continues: “If you can spare an hour…fantastic. The day?…amazing. If it becomes a regular thing, so much the better.

    “If we all do a bit, it will really help a lot. Help us to do something amazing, join in, lend a hand, make a change.”

    Thousands of volunteers are needed to offer their helping hands over the course of King Charles III’s coronation celebrations - Credit: Getty Images
    The Big Help Out is a formal part of Coronation celebrations, supported by the Together Coalition. For more information about The Big Help Out volunteer scheme, visit the official website.

