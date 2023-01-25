The lineup for Kendal Calling 2023 has been announced, and it looks set to be another memorable year. The announcement was made on the festival’s social media pages at 8am this morning.

The festival, which takes place in the Cumbrian town, will welcome huge names including Stockport band Blossoms and Royal Blood. Other big names on the line-up include Royal Blood and Kaiser Chiefs.

Some iconic names who have been a familiar name in the music industry for years have also been announced on the bill. These include Rick Astley and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

The festival in 2023 will take place in the Lake District from July 27-30. The festival once again takes place at the stunning Lowther Deer Park.

How to get tickets for Kendal Calling 2023

Tickets for the three day festival are available through the official site of Kendal Calling . You can sign up to presale tickets through the website and these will be available from 10am on Friday January 27.