Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut cereal is changing its recipe for the first time in 40 years to launch a brand new salted caramel flavour. The famous Kellog’s Crunchy Nut flakes will take on a tasty new twist as the Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Flavour Twist is launched in Asda stores this week.

The new Crunchy Nut salted caramel product will see Kellogg’s adapt its classic honey-nut coated, golden flakes for the first time since it launched in 1980. Kellogg’s assures its loyal cereal lovers that the new Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Flavour Twist will have the same great taste as the original, but with an irresistible caramel flavour.

David Henningham from Kellogg’s food development team said: “We have seen increasing demand for salted caramel options, so it made sense when developing a new flavour that we give it a try - and we’re glad we did as the result is irresistible! We spent half a year perfecting the subtle balance of sweet caramel and salt to make this tasty new option the must-have addition to breakfast time.”

Crunchy Nut holds the number one spot as Kellogg’s biggest cereal brand after being invented in Manchester over 40 years ago. The new Kellog’s Crunchy Nut Twist has launched after the brand has seen growing popularity and demand for salted caramel products.

