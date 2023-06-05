Katie Price has said she is “numb and shocked” after the sudden death of her Alsatian Blade. The reality star first welcomed her “best friend and protector” into the family home in 2019 after being held at gunpoint in South Africa during a carjacking.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share the sad news with her 2.6 million followers with a photo of her sitting next to the dog. Fans were quick to call out Price who has seen multiple pet deaths in the last couple of months.

A Change.org petition to ban the reality star from buying any more pets has hit 30k signatures. The petition resurfaced back in November after Price announced the death of her pomeranian Sharon.

Price’s Instagram post read: “Worlds can’t express the lost of my best friend my protector my absolutely everything who had sadly passed away today I have no words to say how I’m feeling but numb and shocked rip Blade.”

The latest loss of her dog Blade comes three years after the horrific death of her French Bulldog Rolo, who was bought for her daughter Princess’ 13th birthday. The little dog suffocated to death after getting stuck under an armchair at the family home.

Rolo was bought by the reality star to cheer up her daughter after the family’s Alsatian Sparkle was hit by a car and killed. Price had adopted the dog in January 2019, but the pedigree Alsatian kept escaping from the West Sussex home and running into traffic on the A24.

The family also owned Bear, the half-sister to Sparkle who had three near-death experiences in a few weeks on the same road but was safely caught on the dual carriageway by a policeman. After Bear had a close run-in with another dog in 2019, Price rehomed the dog for its own safety, a spokesperson telling The Mirror: “Yes she’s had to give Bear away because he kept running onto the road and he had bitten another dog.”

Price’s issues with her animals escaping continued when one of her horses was killed on the same stretch of road after it escaped from a field in 2014. The family’s German Shepherd Queenie was also killed by a car in 2018, after an alleged hit and run from a takeaway delivery driver.

