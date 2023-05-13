As we draw closer to June, stargazers across the UK will be preparing to catch a glimpse of the ‘Strawberry Moon’. This will be the sixth full moon of the year.

While the name may suggest this moon will appear in a red hue, that’s not true. Red-coloured moons can occur but it comes from their proximity to the horizon, if the moon is closer to the earth more light rays must travel through which will make it red.

Royal Museums Greenwich explains that the Strawberry Moon name comes from. They say: “In North America, the harvesting of strawberries in June gives that month’s full moon its name. Europeans have dubbed it the rose moon, while other cultures named it the hot moon for the beginning of the summer heat.”

So, when will you be able to see the Strawberry Moon? Here’s everything you need to know about the celestial event.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon on June 3 will peak at 4.41am in the UK, and is sometimes known as a ‘Strawberry Moon’. The Old Farmer’s Almanac said there will be 13 full moons throughout the year. These are listed below.

January 6: Wolf moon

February 5: Snow moon

March 7: Worm moon

April 6: Pink moon

May 5: Flower moon

June 3: Strawberry moon

July 3: Buck moon

August 1: Sturgeon moon

August 30: Blue moon

September 29: Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

Will the Strawberry Moon be a supermoon?

This year the Strawberry Moon will not be a supermoon as it is expected to be too far from earth. To be a supermoon it should be 360,000km or less away from Earth.

Top Stargazing Tips

Stargazing is easy, you just go outside and look up at the night sky, but to get the most spectacular views, there are a few rules you should follow. The best tip is finding a dark-sky site, and checking the weather forecast before going. Light pollution can often affect how much of the night sky occurrences we see, even more so, cloudy weather conditions make it more difficult to see the stars beyond.

The first full moon of 2023 will be on Friday. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)