The ITV schedule has been thrown into chaos with a whole host of changes to come to the broadcaster this week due to a sporting event and an awards show. This comes after the daytime TV schedule was altered for the Women’s World Cup.

ITV is set to air coverage of the Rugby World Cup, which has caused Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s usual time slots to be changed. The World Cup will begin on Friday, September 8.

Also occurring this week is the National Television Awards, which is set to be aired on ITV and ITX from 8pm. It will finish at 10.30pm. Both events have caused a new schedule to be released.

Fans of both Emmerdale and Coronation Street would have tuned in as usual to the respective soaps on ITV with their timings not being altered on Monday (September 4), but things change throughout the week.

On Tuesday Emmerdale will air at 7pm with an hour-long episode of the soap. ITV Evening News will therefore be airing in a shorter 30-minute time slot to make way for the long episode.

Soap fans are in for a treat on Tuesday evening, with the aforementioned National Television Awards taking place straight after an hour long episode of Emmerdale.

Things return to normal once again the day after on Wednesday (September 6), but on Thursday timings will change again, with Coronation Street airing on a day it isn’t usually on and later than usual, from 9pm until 10pm.