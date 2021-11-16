I'm a Celebrity full cast list confirmed - this is who will enter the castle

This weekend will see Ant and Dec back on our televisions for the highly anticipated return of I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here.

The official line up for I’m A Celebrity has now been revealed, with soap stars and dancing legends among the contestants.

The 12 contestants have now travelled to Wales as they prepare to enter the castle and take on the bushtucker trials.

So, who is included in the star studded line up? This is what you need to know.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestants

Simon Gregson

British soap star Simon Gregson is famed for playing hapless Coronation Street character Steve MacDonald.

The 47-year-old has been on the show since 1989 and is best known for his tumultuous relationships and hilarious one liners. His comedy gold performances has won him 17 awards for comedy and performance, plus a Legends of Industry Award.

Gregson is a father-of-three and has been tipped for I’m A Celeb previously,

Adam Woodyatt

Eastenders’ actor Woodyatt (aka. Ian Beale) is the BBC soap’s longest serving actor, having joined the London-based cast for the first episode back in 1985.

The 53-year-old left the show in January 2021 and hit headlines after opting to give up his showbiz life and income to live off the grid after announcing he had split from his wife of over 20 years, Beverley Sharp.

The father-of-two now runs his own consultancy company, which is reported to have racked in over £1,000,000 last year.

Arlene Phillips

Dancing legend Phillips is I’m A Celebrity’s oldest ever contestant, as she is 78 years old.

She takes the title from Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley, who was 77 years old when he took part in 2017.

Phillips may be the oldest but sources close to the dance expert told the Mirror she is more than ready for the challenge of cold night inside the Welsh castle.

"Arlene is strong and tough and her energy is boundless. No doubt she’ll have the group dancing around the campfire in a bid to beat the cold and keep morale high,” the source said.

This is her first appearance on primetime TV since she was axed from Strictly in 2009, for what was later condemned as ageism, she was replaced by singer Aleisha Dixon.

David Ginola

Former Newcastle and Spurs winger Ginola has signed up for the ITV series, almost 20 years after he last played professionally.

The Frenchman, 54, has since worked as a model, actor and football pundit with the BBC, BT Sport, Canal Plus, CNN, Sky Sports and Talksport.

The father-of-three has previously experienced a huge health scare, when he collapsed at the home of Jean-Stéphane Camerini and suffered cardiac arrest. He was saved by paramedics who used a defibrillator and fellow footballer Frédéric Mendy, who used CPR to resuscitate him.

Surgeons performed a six-hour quadruple bypass to save his life.

Frankie Bridge

Former Saturdays singer Frankie is now a popular podcaster, with her show ‘Open Mind’.

The mother-of-two has spoken openly about her battle with depression and the impact being a child star had on her. Bridge was a member of S Club Juniors at the age of 12.

She is now married to Chelsea footballer Wayne Bridge, and will follow in his footsteps as he took part in I’m A Celeb in 2016, finishing fifth.

Richard Madeley

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley confirmed he was travelling to Wales during his final airing on GMB this year.

The 65-year-old TV presenter is best known for hosting Daytime talk shows with his wife, Judy Finnigan. The pair also share two children.

Madeley has been largely touted as the replacement for Piers Morgan on ITV’s GMB, but no contract has yet been signed.

Matty Lee

Tom Daley’s Olympic diving partner Matty Lee is an Olympic Gold medallist and skilled single and synchronized diver.

He competed in Japan earlier this year and has also won several world and European championships.

The 23-year-old from Leeds is excited to take part in the challenging celebrity show, a source told the Sun.

“Matty is young, strong and will thrive under the pressures of the challenges. He is really excited about getting on board and diving into the action,” the source quipped.

Louise Minchin

BBC Breakfast veteran Minchin departed ways with the BBC One morning news show earlier in September, revealing she hoped to spend more time participating in endurance sport in the immediate future.

However, it looks like she will spend more time sitting about in a freezing Welsh castle, as she has confirmed she will be taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

The mother-of-two isn’t the only Breakfast host to take part in celebrity contestants shows this winter, as her former co-presenter Dan Walker is currently competing on Strictly.

Minchin has been touted as a potential Queen of the Castle, just days after the line up was revealed.

Naughty Boy

Naughty Boy first hit the airwaves back in 2013, when he released his debut album, Hotel Cabana.

The 36 year old music producer has gone on to collaborate with global superstars, such as Beyonce, Sam Smith and Emeli Sande, Ed Sheeran and Gabrielle.

He was born in Watford and his real name is Shahid Khan.

Snoochie Shy

Radio 1 Extra host Snoochie Shy will follow in the footsteps of Radio 1 presenter Jordan North, who finished runner up on last year’s show.

The model and influencer is also married to rapper Big Shaq.

Earlier this year she went from radio star to television personality when she appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside radio legend and journalist Jeremy Vine.

Danny Miller

Emmerdale actor Miller plays Aaron Dingle on the ITV soap and has won the British Soap Award for Best Actor in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Miller became engaged to his longtime partner Steph Jones in January this year and welcomed his first child, a son named Albert, in late October.

Kadeena Cox

Olympian and Master Chef 2021 winner Kadeena Cox is the final contestant confirmed for this year.

The 30-year-old competed as an able-bodied athlete at the Olympics in 2014, but after suffering stroke-like symptoms it was revealed she has multiple sclerosis.

Earlier this year she was crowned winner of Celebrity Masterchef and has also previously taken part in Channel 4’s The Jump.