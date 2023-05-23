The iconic property was used for filming in the BBC series Gavin and Stacey

An iconic house made famous by the hit BBC series Gavin and Stacey has gone up for sale. The property in Barry, Wales, was used as Uncle Bryn’s house in the filming of the hit sitcom.

The three-bedroom terraced house is currently asking for offers of £212,000 and has been listed as being: "Used as Uncle Bryn’s house on Gavin and Stacy. No chain - west end location - three bedrooms."

In Gavin and Stacey, the house was home to the Uncle Bryn - played by comedian Rob Brydon. The series, which was co-created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, is set between Barry, in Vale of Glamorgan, and Billericay, in Essex.

Former owners Lisa and Michael Edwards moved into the house just after filming was completed for the first series in 2006. Recently Mrs Edwards commented on Facebook with a photo of the house saying, “Aww our old house! They have lifted the carpets in Uncle Bryns! Probably had quite a bit of Lambrini in them!

Ethical Waste management and removals, who removed the carpet in March, put up a post, saying fans could get their hands on “priceless memorablia”.

The property listing on Chris Davies Estate Agents reads: "This spacious property is located within easy access of the High Street, rail station, beaches, shops, cafe’s and bars and is offered with no ongoing chain."

The house also has an entrance hall, lounge through dining room, a back garden and a ground floor garden. Gavin and Stacey was originally broadcast from May 2007 to 2010 across three series.

However, it returned for a Christmas special in 2022 which shocked fans.

